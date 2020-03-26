Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $7.60 Million Stock Position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of Pentair worth $7,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 25.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 418.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.10.

Shares of PNR stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.41. 1,710,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,189. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.24 and its 200 day moving average is $41.28. Pentair PLC has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $47.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $755.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair PLC will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

