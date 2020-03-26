Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $7.70 Million Stake in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $7,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 46.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,763,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,608,000 after buying an additional 3,087,565 shares in the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,821,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,772,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,198,000 after buying an additional 977,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,789,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. TheStreet raised Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.46. 206,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,278,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.74, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.58.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $106,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,455. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $95,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,799 shares in the company, valued at $400,488.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $388,329. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

