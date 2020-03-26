Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $7.86 Million Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,618 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,170 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,488,000 after buying an additional 57,710 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,694,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,377,000. Finally, 361 Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $220,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,261.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patricia Carr sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $61,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $664,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,583 shares of company stock worth $1,092,307 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.68 on Thursday, reaching $100.32. 52,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,712. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.32. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $154.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $581.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.12 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.53.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.