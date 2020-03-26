Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $8.64 Million Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $8,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MHK. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,352,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,163,000 after buying an additional 32,312 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $415,733,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,851,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,792,000 after purchasing an additional 39,921 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,034,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,523,000 after buying an additional 131,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4,119.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,195,000 after buying an additional 883,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MHK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.32. The company had a trading volume of 110,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,582. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.64. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $56.62 and a one year high of $156.60.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Filip Balcaen purchased 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.37 per share, with a total value of $5,687,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,770.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MHK. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $149.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.40.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

