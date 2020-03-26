Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $8.69 Million Holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,598 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Davita worth $8,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Davita by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 863,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,813,000 after purchasing an additional 34,801 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Davita by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 817,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,307,000 after purchasing an additional 172,003 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Davita by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 676,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,726,000 after buying an additional 348,364 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Davita by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 419,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,967,000 after purchasing an additional 34,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Davita by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 368,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,641,000 after purchasing an additional 103,300 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Davita in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $90.00 target price on Davita in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Davita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

In other news, Director John M. Nehra sold 20,000 shares of Davita stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $1,618,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John M. Nehra sold 7,694 shares of Davita stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $621,213.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,345. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DVA traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,179. Davita Inc has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $90.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.97.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. Davita had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Davita Inc will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

