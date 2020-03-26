Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,124 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of TechnipFMC worth $7,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTI. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 49,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 1,249.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 219,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 203,052 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,764,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,207,000 after purchasing an additional 409,097 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $505,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Olivier Piou acquired 10,000 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.11 per share, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $196,430. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FTI stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.10. The company had a trading volume of 351,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,877,508. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average of $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.38. TechnipFMC PLC has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $28.57.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.43). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of TechnipFMC to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.55.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

