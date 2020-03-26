Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 389,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,396 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Kimco Realty worth $8,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 192,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $443,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,080,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,694 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KIM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

KIM traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 824,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,554,711. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.58. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.45 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 76.19%.

In related news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 82,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,408.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $123,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

