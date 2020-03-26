Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,561,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 20,067 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sprint were worth $8,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sprint by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,053,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $469,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693,024 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sprint by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,242,593 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $188,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sprint by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,061,352 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $123,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,055 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sprint by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,836,759 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $40,830,000 after acquiring an additional 495,041 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprint by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,572,464 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,613,000 after acquiring an additional 55,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on S. HSBC raised shares of Sprint from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Sprint in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sprint from $5.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Sprint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Sprint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sprint presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.51.

In related news, VP Paul W. Schieber, Jr. sold 83,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $843,199.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 272,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $2,676,156.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 842,032 shares in the company, valued at $8,268,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprint stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,822,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,102,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of -1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average is $6.37. Sprint Corp has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $10.16.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. Sprint had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. Sprint’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprint Corp will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

