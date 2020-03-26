Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Makes New Investment in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 64,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Neurocrine Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18,853.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,454,000 after purchasing an additional 735,272 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,996,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,762,000 after purchasing an additional 199,705 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,707,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 330.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 165,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,932,000 after purchasing an additional 127,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,248 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $335,680.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,684,095.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,030 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $209,800.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,198.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,641 shares of company stock worth $4,976,586 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $2.29 on Thursday, hitting $92.52. 837,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,569. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.36, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.67 and its 200 day moving average is $101.60. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.85 and a 52-week high of $119.65.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.54 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

NBIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.53.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

