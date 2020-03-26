Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 233 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of PerkinElmer worth $8,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $171,000.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PKI shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

NYSE PKI traded up $4.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.02. 138,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,118. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $62.91 and a one year high of $103.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.14 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

