Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 6,926 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $7,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 22,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 39,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPR shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

Shares of SPR traded up $4.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,479,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,094. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $94.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 78.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 37.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

