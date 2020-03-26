Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 799 Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Twilio worth $8,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth $102,522,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Twilio by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,222,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,193,000 after acquiring an additional 458,920 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $28,997,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 520,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,202,000 after acquiring an additional 215,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 950,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,405,000 after acquiring an additional 215,211 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Twilio from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.29.

NYSE:TWLO traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.43. 236,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,965,239. Twilio Inc has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $151.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of -43.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $1,844,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 7,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $959,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,480 shares of company stock valued at $15,222,339. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

