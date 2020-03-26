Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Liberty Media Formula One Series C worth $6,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,866,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 411,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,913,000 after purchasing an additional 233,615 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 47.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 522,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,735,000 after purchasing an additional 168,179 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the fourth quarter worth about $5,128,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the fourth quarter worth about $5,091,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C stock traded up $1.76 on Thursday, hitting $27.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,930,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,813. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $48.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

