Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,100 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.45% of Denali Therapeutics worth $7,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,557,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 476.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 73,291 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 43.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 13,538 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 3,894,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $78,868,971.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock traded up $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $19.29. The stock had a trading volume of 527,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,676. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Denali Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 2.03.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.31% and a negative net margin of 740.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

