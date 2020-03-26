Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 11,918 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,918 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Cognex worth $7,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGNX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,032,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,846,000 after acquiring an additional 199,700 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Cognex by 257.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Cognex by 27.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 285,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,047,000 after purchasing an additional 62,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex stock traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,677,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,216. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.99. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $59.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.04.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $169.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.20 million. Cognex had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 16.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

In other Cognex news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $615,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGNX. TheStreet lowered Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.20.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.