Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 2,521 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $6,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 35,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 81,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,082,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,757,000 after purchasing an additional 126,382 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,199,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.90.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $6,418,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBHS traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.51. 214,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,022,872. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $73.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

