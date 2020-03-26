Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 3,461 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.11% of Arrow Electronics worth $7,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARW. TheStreet lowered Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Arrow Electronics from $72.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.13.

Shares of NYSE ARW traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.69. The company had a trading volume of 65,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,614. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.26. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $86.62.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.03. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

