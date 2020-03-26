Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 39,639 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 39,639 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $6,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in R. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ryder System by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ryder System by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Parker bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.21 per share, with a total value of $465,125.00. Also, insider John J. Diez bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $123,630.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 18,250 shares of company stock worth $681,780. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

R stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.79. 79,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,537. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.89 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $67.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.45.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

R has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stephens cut their price target on Ryder System from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Ryder System from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ryder System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

