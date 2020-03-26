Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 507 Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Iron Mountain worth $8,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Shares of IRM stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.47. 444,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,994,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.84. Iron Mountain Inc has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $36.65.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

In other news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $509,737.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,472.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.23.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.