Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 555 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of SL Green Realty worth $6,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 13.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 27,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth about $2,410,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 94.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,941,000 after buying an additional 59,069 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,580,000 after buying an additional 103,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

SLG traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.51. The stock had a trading volume of 191,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. SL Green Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $39.31 and a twelve month high of $96.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($1.52). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $218.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.14 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLG shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

