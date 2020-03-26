Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 8,794 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,257 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,794 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $7,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 64,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.81. 1,332,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,473. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $79.93. The company has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.64. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.801 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

