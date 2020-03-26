Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Trading 8.5% Higher

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) traded up 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.95 and last traded at $27.82, 732,189 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 772,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

MC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Moelis & Co from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Moelis & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Co from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Get Moelis & Co alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.03.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $223.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.52 million. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moelis & Co will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a positive change from Moelis & Co’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 104.08%.

In other news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $197,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $388,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,688 shares of company stock worth $8,134,624. 19.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MC. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 1,129.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 321.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.