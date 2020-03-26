Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Trading 7.8% Higher

Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) traded up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.30 and last traded at $13.29, 188,027 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 319,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTEM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $611.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.35.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. 49.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM)
Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
Featured Article: Quiet Period
Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.