Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Trading 7.8% Higher

Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) traded up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.30 and last traded at $13.29, 188,027 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 319,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTEM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $611.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.35.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 55.41% and a negative net margin of 311.73%. The company had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molecular Templates Inc will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. 49.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

