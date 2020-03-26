Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,040 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.16% of Molina Healthcare worth $13,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 487.2% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Symphony Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $156.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.70.

NYSE:MOH traded up $9.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $139.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.29. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.85 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total value of $56,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

