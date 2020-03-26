Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,617 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $31,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Bell Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,080,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,758,000 after buying an additional 14,076 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $3,435,786.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 311,958 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TAP shares. Guggenheim raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Molson Coors Brewing from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Brewing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

Molson Coors Brewing stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,907,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,766. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $64.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.15.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Molson Coors Brewing’s payout ratio is currently 50.22%.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

