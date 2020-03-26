MONDI PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONDY) & BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Head to Head Survey

BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) and MONDI PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONDY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR alerts:

This table compares BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR and MONDI PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR N/A N/A N/A MONDI PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR and MONDI PLC/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A MONDI PLC/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. MONDI PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR pays out 7.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MONDI PLC/ADR pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk and Volatility

BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MONDI PLC/ADR has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of MONDI PLC/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR and MONDI PLC/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR $3.86 billion 1.33 $818.32 million $6.13 6.22 MONDI PLC/ADR $8.14 billion 0.93 $928.59 million $3.86 8.09

MONDI PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MONDI PLC/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MONDI PLC/ADR beats BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

MONDI PLC/ADR Company Profile

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses. It serves the agriculture, automotive, building and construction, chemicals and dangerous goods, food and beverages, graphic and photographic, home and personal care, medical and pharmaceutical, office and professional printing, paper and packaging converting, pet care, retail and e-commerce, and shipping and transport industries. The company was founded in 1967 and is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.