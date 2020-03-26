Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Raised to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.65.

NYSE MYOV traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $7.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,804,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,552. The company has a market capitalization of $674.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Myovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $26.02.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 405,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,034,199.00. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 19,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $295,729.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,983.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 986,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,344,596 and have sold 43,559 shares valued at $670,034. 3.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 24.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 46.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

