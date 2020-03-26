Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Nathan’s Famous from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of Nathan’s Famous stock traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.00. 23,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,533. Nathan’s Famous has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $82.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.64. The company has a market cap of $203.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.37.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.38 million during the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

