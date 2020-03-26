Nektan (LON:NKTN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.61

Nektan PLC (LON:NKTN) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.61 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01), with a volume of 100000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.61 ($0.01).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05.

Nektan Company Profile (LON:NKTN)

Nektan plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides B2B gaming solutions and services in Gibraltar, the United Kingdom, the United States, India, and internationally. The company provides Evolve, a white label casino technology platform that manages the casino operator experience, including back-office operations.

