NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. NeoGenomics reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.25 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEO shares. Raymond James upped their target price on NeoGenomics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. First Analysis upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.43.

Shares of NEO stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,647. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $34.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average is $26.31.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 98,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $3,027,149.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,706,760.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 297,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $8,553,321.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,234 shares in the company, valued at $5,616,882.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth $24,693,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,885,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,333,000 after acquiring an additional 48,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 36,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

