NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.90 and last traded at $38.28, approximately 5,834,176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 2,800,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.35.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of NetApp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.37.

The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 123.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 138,540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after buying an additional 12,144 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 828,916 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,600,000 after buying an additional 22,322 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 280.2% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 125,158 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after buying an additional 92,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $183,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

