Netscientific (LON:NSCI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.00

Netscientific PLC (LON:NSCI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02), with a volume of 529177 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.70 ($0.02).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10.

NetScientific plc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed, early and mid stage investments. The firm focuses to invest in transformative biomedical and healthcare technologies focusing on digital health, diagnostics, and therapeutics sectors. It also prefers to invest in companies that significantly improve the health and well-being of people with chronic diseases.

