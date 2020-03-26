NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Trading 7.8% Higher

Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) traded up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.23 and last traded at $22.33, 446,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 544,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.72.

NTCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of NetScout Systems from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NetScout Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 185.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.20.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $260.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,612,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,805,000 after buying an additional 165,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $30,267,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 982,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,645,000 after buying an additional 80,290 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,935,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 2,706.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 821,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,763,000 after acquiring an additional 791,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTCT)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.