New England Asset Management Inc. Has $12.01 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

New England Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,127 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.2% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $8.96 on Thursday, reaching $155.88. The company had a trading volume of 64,527,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,041,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,185.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $115.52 and a one year high of $190.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.62 and its 200 day moving average is $153.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.42.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

