NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 96.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,137 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 40,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in NextEra Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. NS Partners Ltd grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 143,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 65,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded up $20.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $231.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,659,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,948,965. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $283.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $112.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.91%.

Several research firms have commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock worth $13,937,721. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

