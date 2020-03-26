Nuvista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Nuvista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NUVSF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Nuvista Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Nuvista Energy in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Nuvista Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuvista Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Nuvista Energy stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 166,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,274. Nuvista Energy has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

