NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Increased by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 480,047 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.08% of NVIDIA worth $112,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NVIDIA from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.71.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total transaction of $1,488,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,160 shares of company stock worth $12,214,957 in the last three months. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA stock traded down $3.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.62. The company had a trading volume of 19,774,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,549,214. The stock has a market cap of $158.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $316.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.14 and a 200-day moving average of $223.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.