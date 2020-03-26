Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $120.35

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $120.35 and last traded at $128.90, with a volume of 258139 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $187.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $121.33 to $120.67 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $103.33 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.33 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.77.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.62, for a total value of $74,790.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,397.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,293,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,384,254,000 after purchasing an additional 105,003 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $509,705,000 after buying an additional 495,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,038,000 after buying an additional 343,022 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,947,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 715,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,817,000 after buying an additional 89,263 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

