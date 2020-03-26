OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Announces Earnings Results

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OncoCyte stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $2.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,874. OncoCyte has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $5.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OCX shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 1,391,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $3,005,566.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

