Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading Up 8.3%

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) was up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.01 and last traded at $47.84, approximately 19,319,896 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 13,853,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.19.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Get Oracle alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $139.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in Oracle by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.