Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 3,529 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,529 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAL. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 165,940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 85,774 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Murry Gerber acquired 155,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,056,073.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 224,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,679.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.05. 32,863,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,177,922. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $19.95. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $32.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.21%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

