Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 725 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $47,524,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 496,128 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,971,000 after purchasing an additional 74,450 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,005 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $16,514,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ORA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.77. The company had a trading volume of 369,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,500. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.80 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.02 and its 200 day moving average is $75.66.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.34 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 5.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.14%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

