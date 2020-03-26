Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OSG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.20. 521,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,496. The company has a market capitalization of $161.43 million, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $2.71.

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, CEO Samuel H. Norton bought 77,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $160,684.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton acquired 70,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $139,877.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 244,416 shares of company stock worth $493,341. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 541,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 14,382 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 15,876 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 55.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2018, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 900,000 deadweight tons.

