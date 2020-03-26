Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of OMI stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,499,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,724. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $8.43. The company has a market capitalization of $361.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,493,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,890,000 after buying an additional 1,240,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,713,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,028,000 after buying an additional 465,099 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,724,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after buying an additional 424,187 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth about $1,658,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Owens & Minor by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 425,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 264,943 shares during the period. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

