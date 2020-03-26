Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) released its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $130.48 million for the quarter. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Shares of PANL opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $81.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

See Also: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.