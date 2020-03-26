Partners Group Holding AG Acquires New Shares in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new position in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth $10,173,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Datadog during the third quarter valued at $724,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter valued at $2,951,000. 18.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 5,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,068.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $10,122,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 808,108 shares of company stock valued at $35,082,170.

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.69. 3,047,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,585,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion and a PE ratio of -224.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.26. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.22 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Datadog from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

