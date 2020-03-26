Partners Group Holding AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

Partners Group Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 552,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Ares Management accounts for about 2.1% of Partners Group Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $19,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARES. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARES. Oppenheimer lowered Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a target price (up previously from ) on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

NYSE:ARES traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,707,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,897. Ares Management Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day moving average is $32.73.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $484.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.84 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ares Management Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.81%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

