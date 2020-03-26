Partners Group Holding AG Buys 15,650 Shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Partners Group Holding AG lifted its position in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Stag Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Stag Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STAG. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.63.

STAG stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,482,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,569. Stag Industrial Inc has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $33.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.91, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.22.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $111.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 2.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

In other Stag Industrial news, CFO William R. Crooker sold 26,952 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $844,136.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,502.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 51,212 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $1,603,959.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,914.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,231 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,195 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

