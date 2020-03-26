Partners Group Holding AG Buys 23,389 Shares of Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU)

Partners Group Holding AG raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,389 shares during the period. Brookfield Business Partners makes up 0.8% of Partners Group Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $7,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 949.0% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 9,879 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 352,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,567,000 after buying an additional 39,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after buying an additional 72,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

BBU stock traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.93. 91,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.38. Brookfield Business Partners LP has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $46.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.27 and a 200-day moving average of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($2.67). The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 0.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners LP will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

