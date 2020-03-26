Partners Group Holding AG Buys New Shares in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

Partners Group Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,981 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Pure Storage by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 368,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 359.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 296,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 232,086 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on Pure Storage from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pure Storage from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.32.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $3,322,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,101.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSTG traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.55. 4,084,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,944,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Pure Storage Inc has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $23.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.45 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

